When the Nissan Z Proto made its debut, we couldn't help but notice a considerable amount of similarities between it and the outgoing 370Z. The cut lines, shut lines, and even air vents of these two cars matched up just a little too well, leading us to believe the Z Proto wasn't truly sitting on redesigned underpinnings. This ruffled more than a few feathers, but it turns out our hunch was right. We're not here to gloat, but an "I told you so" wouldn't be completely out of order.