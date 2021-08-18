Cancel
MLB

Tigers' Jacob Robson: Sent to Triple-A

 5 days ago

Robson was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Robson was promoted to the big leagues last week and failed to collect a hit in his first four MLB appearances, going 0-for-7 with a run and four strikeouts. Dustin Garneau was acquired from the Rockies and added to the Tigers' 26-man roster in a corresponding move.

Jacob Robson
Dustin Garneau
