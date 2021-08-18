Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Director David Bruckner Built ‘The Night House’ – Crew Call Podcast

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4Xmf_0bVgFnGZ00

Marvel, Fast & Furious and Ryan Reynolds movies aren’t the only titles that had to sit out and wait for their theatrical release during the pandemic, but also highly anticipated indie pics like David Bruckner ’s The Night House .

Before Covid, a slice of the world got a glimpse of the Rebecca Hall haunted lake real estate title at Sundance last year where Searchlight snapped up its global rights for $12M as the label continues to embrace arthouse genre fare. Close to two years ago in August, Searchlight released the horror movie Ready or Not which debuted to $8M at 2,855 theaters and legged out to $28.7M domestic, $57.6M WW; a little hit for the former Fox classic division.  This weekend, Night House at 89% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, will be in 2,150 theaters and playing a 45-day theatrical window.

Here’s our conversation with Bruckner on constructing The Night House from its independent origins to becoming Sundance darling.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Rebecca Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Night House#Fast Furious#Real Estate#Searchlight#Fox#Rotten Tomatoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

David Bruckner says his Hellraiser is “something of a small reimagining”

Hellraiser is a long-running horror franchise that’s gone through some updates throughout the years, and now with a new version of Clive Barker’s classic on the horizon, we’re going to see Hellraiser shake things up once again. But unlike latter instalments, the filmmaker behind this latest version promises a return to form.
MoviesIGN

The Night House Review

The Night House will hit theaters on Aug. 20. The Night House may not always pay off its tension in satisfying ways, but the way it builds and holds that tension makes for a gripping experience. Led by a stellar performance from Rebecca Hall as a woman reeling from the loss of her husband, the film has an eerie, metaphysical bent and an occasionally dreamlike feel, as it captures the slow unraveling of a grief-stricken mind.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Video Review – The Night House

EJ Moreno with a video review of The Night House…. David Bruckner takes the haunted house sub-genre and flips it on its head with The Night House, a new horror film that will scare the pants off its viewers. Watch EJ’s review of the movie below, and be sure to...
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'The Night House': Is It Streaming or in Theaters?

Copious amounts of scary movie makers are recruited by the largest media corporations in Hollywood to carry the torch for their money-making franchises. Their success should be celebrated because it’s a validation of the effective — and profitable — essence of their effort and production. Many of the new-wave auteurs responsible for the found-footage anthology leviathan V/H/S are finally receiving their opportunity for advancements, like Adam Wingard with Godzilla vs Kong or Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet bringing Scream back to screens in 2022, but writer/director/producer David Bruckner continues developing chilling, inventive, dramatic, and original horror movies. David Bruckner contributed the first segment on V/H/S, as well as a segment on the awesome cinematic anthology picture Southbound before he developed the psychological horror/monster movie hybrid The Ritual for Netflix in 2017. He’s back with a new trippy ghost story that debuted to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2020 called The Night House.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

How ‘Hellraiser’ Inspired ‘The Night House’ – Which Paved the Way for a ‘Hellraiser’ Relaunch [Interview]

In director David Bruckner‘s latest, The Night House, recently widowed Beth (Rebecca Hall) discovers disturbing secrets about her husband after beginning to experience paranormal events at their remote lakeside house. As Beth plays detective to uncover those secrets, she also finds clues for a supernatural mystery. Screenwriters Ben Collins and...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Haunting of Hill House star joins new Pet Sematary movie

The Haunting of Hill House's Henry Thomas will join the cast of Paramount Players' follow-up adaptation of 2019's Pet Sematary, based on author Stephen King's best selling novel. Samantha Mathis (Grey's Anatomy) is also joining the cast alongside previously announced Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Amblin Adds Six To Cast Of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fablesons,’ Loosely Based On His Childhood

EXCLUSIVE: Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Keeley Karsten, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, and Sophia Kopera join the cast of Steven Spielberg’s next film The Fablesons, based loosely on his childhood. Francis-Deford will play the young, aspiring filmmaker at the center of the story in his very early years, with the other actors portraying his siblings at various stages of their lives. They join an A-list cast that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner and Oakes Fegley. The script has been co-written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner. The film is being produced by Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Free Guy’ Director Shawn Levy On Re-Teaming With Ryan Reynolds On ‘Adam Project’; “Epic” ‘Stranger Things’ S4 & More ‘Real Steel’ – Crew Call Podcast

Shawn Levy had a fantastic weekend at the box office. Not only did his long-awaited 20th Century Studios Ryan Reynolds film Free Guy overperform in the face of a daunting pandemic with a $28.3M domestic start, the videogame-inspired romantic comedy repped a huge win for original tentpole material on the big screen. “This is the first non-IP, non-sequel that Disney has released in literally years. And not just because of the pandemic, but because of the culture of our industry, which more and more rarely bets, and bets big –they’ll bet small—but bets big on a new, original movie. That was the...
MoviesComicBook

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Set to Win Second Weekend at the Box Office

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy will remain atop the box office chart for a second straight weekend. The box office overall remains in a lull due to coronavirus cases spiking as the delta variant. Free Guy will take the top spot during this quiet weekend, adding $17.2 million to its gross, bringing its domestic box office total to $57.2 million. Paw Patrol: The Movie will open in second place (simultaneously with its release on Paramount+) to the tune of $13.5 million. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Jungle Cruise remains in third place. Free Guy has received strong reviews from critics. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 in his review:
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Comings And Goings: Carter Replaced, Meet Finn’s Mom Sierra Paxton Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will not be officiating the “SINN” wedding. Petri Hawkins Byrd will be marrying John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Plus, get ready to meet Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Sierra Paxton returns as Maxie.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy