Tigers' Jake Rogers: Moves to 60-day IL

Before we begin, take a few deep breaths. In, out. In, out. In, out. Fine, let’s just get it over with. The Mariners are 10 games over .500 for the first time since [redacted], and it ought to feel amazing. In fact, it did, when the win was all but on the books, when the game was cruising into the ninth inning with the M’s on top, 7-2.