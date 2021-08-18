Cancel
MLB

Tigers' Jake Rogers: Moves to 60-day IL

 5 days ago

The Tigers transferred Rogers (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Recovering from a right forearm strain, Rogers will be eligible to return from the IL no sooner than Sept. 17. The catcher wasn't expected back until around that time, so the Tigers are able to free up a 40-man roster spot until he's healthy. More updates on Rogers and whether he'll play again in 2021 should become available as the season progresses into September.

Jake Rogers
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch explains benching Miguel Cabrera

On Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera blasted the 499th home run of his career. Following the game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch said that Miggy would be in the lineup for Thursday’s series-finale against the Orioles rather than allowing him to sit out and wait to try and hit No. 500 in front of the home crowd at Comerica Park.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners refuse to be normal, get dragged above high-water mark kicking and screaming

Before we begin, take a few deep breaths. In, out. In, out. In, out. Fine, let’s just get it over with. The Mariners are 10 games over .500 for the first time since [redacted], and it ought to feel amazing. In fact, it did, when the win was all but on the books, when the game was cruising into the ninth inning with the M’s on top, 7-2.
MLBallfans.co

Miguel Cabrera has been a role model for Orioles’ Anthony Santander

Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th home run against the Orioles on Wednesday night. Although he couldn’t cheer, Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander is among his biggest fans. Cabrera didn’t play in Thursday’s game between the Tigers and Orioles, and he will try to get his milestone 500th at home. Detroit began...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers place Wily Peralta on 10-day IL, recall rookie pitcher

The Detroit Tigers have placed right-handed pitcher Wily Peralta on the 10-day injured list with a right finger blister. Peralta threw six strong innings in Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. If the blister heals as expected, he’ll miss only one start. To get another arm in the bullpen...
MLBNBC Sports

Former Sox utilityman Brock Holt throws slowest pitch on record

There wasn't much Brock Holt couldn't do over seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox. But over the weekend, the utilityman showed off a unique skillset he never got a chance to flash during his time in Boston: now a member of the Texas Rangers, Holt threw a scoreless inning of relief in a 12-3 loss to the Oakland A's on Saturday.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, August 22nd: Chris Archer, John Means, Touki Toussaint Ks

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. John Means Under 5.5 Strikeouts vs. Braves. John Means will face the Atlanta Braves for...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Move to IL likely

Baddoo (head/shoulder) and Derek Hill (rib) are both expected to be out "awhile" after colliding with one another in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Orioles, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both players were removed in the bottom of the eighth inning when Baddoo violently ran into Hill,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dodgers transfer Clayton Kershaw, Danny Duffy to 60-day IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers transferred left-handed pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Danny Duffy to the 60-day injured list Monday to make room on the 40-man roster for a pair of waiver claims. Kershaw will be eligible to return Sept. 5 and Duffy on Sept. 18. The Dodgers claimed catcher Anthony Bemboom...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Bound for concussion IL

The Tigers plan to place Baddoo on the 7-day injured list Wednesday after he was diagnosed with a concussion following his collision in the outfield with teammate Derek Hill in Tuesday's win over the Orioles, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Manager A.J. Hinch noted after the contest...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Moves to IL

The Dodgers placed Kelly on the injured list Monday without a designation, implying he's been deactivated due to COVID-19-related reasons. Due to privacy reasons, the Dodgers can't disclose whether Kelly has tested positive for the coronavirus, or if he's merely considered a close contact of an infected person or persons. Regardless, Kelly's move to the IL clears a spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for fellow reliever Corey Knebel (lat), who was reinstated from the 60-day IL.
MLBFox17

Tigers place Akil Baddoo, Derek Hill on IL after outfield collision

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Detroit Tigers put outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill on the injured list Wednesday after their frightening collision in the previous night’s game. Baddoo went on the seven-day concussion IL, and Hill went on the 10-day IL with bruised ribs. Manager A.J. Hinch said Hill also...
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Transferred to 60-day IL

Strasburg (neck) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Strasburg's move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural after he underwent season-ending neurogenic thoracic outlet surgery at the end of July. The Nationals are hopeful that the right-hander will be able to return in time for the start of spring training in 2022, but he's been limited to just seven starts across the last two seasons while battling injuries.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Derek Hill: Lands on 10-day IL

Hill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left ribcage contusion Wednesday. Hill sustained rib and knee injuries Tuesday when he collided with outfielder Akil Baddoo (concussion), and both players will spend time on the injured list. Zack Short and Renato Nunez were called up to take their spots on the active roster, while Victor Reyes and Eric Haase appear to be in line to see increased playing time in the outfield.

