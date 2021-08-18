Tigers' Jake Rogers: Moves to 60-day IL
The Tigers transferred Rogers (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Recovering from a right forearm strain, Rogers will be eligible to return from the IL no sooner than Sept. 17. The catcher wasn't expected back until around that time, so the Tigers are able to free up a 40-man roster spot until he's healthy. More updates on Rogers and whether he'll play again in 2021 should become available as the season progresses into September.www.cbssports.com
