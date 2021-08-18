Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Jose Quintana: Rejoining rotation Thursday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Quintana will start Thursday's game against the Tigers in place of Patrick Sandoval (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Quintana posted a 7.22 ERA through nine starts before going down with an injury in late May, and he's filled a bullpen role since returning from that three-week absence. The veteran lefty has been much better as a reliever with a 3.86 ERA and 20:3 K:BB, but he'll now receive another starting opportunity with Sandoval out with a potentially season-ending injury. Quinatana last pitched Sunday and has thrown only 42 pitches across four outings in August, so he shouldn't be expected to pitch deep into Thursday's contest.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Sandoval
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Tigers#Mlb Com#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
Posted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Was Kris Bryant part of Javy Baez talks involving Cubs, Mets?

The blockbuster trade between the Mets and Cubs on deadline day was almost even bigger, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal writes that Kris Bryant was also part of talks between the two clubs. The actual trade saw Javier Baez and Trevor Williams go to New York in exchange for top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, but Rosenthal reports that the larger version of the swap would’ve also seen the Mets land Bryant and another player off Chicago’s big league roster. In exchange, the Cubs would have received not only Crow-Armstrong, but also “a prospect they regarded even more highly and a major leaguer under multi-year club control.”
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners refuse to be normal, get dragged above high-water mark kicking and screaming

Before we begin, take a few deep breaths. In, out. In, out. In, out. Fine, let’s just get it over with. The Mariners are 10 games over .500 for the first time since [redacted], and it ought to feel amazing. In fact, it did, when the win was all but on the books, when the game was cruising into the ninth inning with the M’s on top, 7-2.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday’s Significant Padres News

The San Diego Padres shocked the baseball world Monday afternoon when they made a change to their coaching staff. The Padres have slipped in the race for the NL West, falling 13.5 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants and 11 games back of the second-place Dodgers. To make matters worse, they’re not even one of the two current NL Wild Card teams. Is it time to panic? At this point in the season, yes.
MLBNBC Sports

Former Sox utilityman Brock Holt throws slowest pitch on record

There wasn't much Brock Holt couldn't do over seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox. But over the weekend, the utilityman showed off a unique skillset he never got a chance to flash during his time in Boston: now a member of the Texas Rangers, Holt threw a scoreless inning of relief in a 12-3 loss to the Oakland A's on Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Morimando: Rejoins major-league bullpen

Morimando's contract was selected by the Marlins on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Morimando made two relief appearances for the Marlins earlier in the year and allowed four runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings. He'll provide bullpen depth after left-hander Sean Guenther was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.
MLBDaily Iberian

ROTATION SHAKEUP

The virus' spread hasn't been limited to the relief corps. Two starters, left-hander Eric Lauer and right-hander Adrian Houser, were added to the IL over the last week leaving two big holes in a starting rotation that has been the backbone of Milwaukee's success this season. Because of that, right-hander...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Iglesias: Retreats to bench

Iglesias is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports. Iglesias snapped a five-game hit streak when he went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's nightcap, and he'll get a rare day off Wednesday. Jack Mayfield will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Sean Guenther: Rejoins Marlins

The Marlins recalled Guenther from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The lefty was sent down Monday after appearing in two games, allowing four runs over 2.2 innings in the second one. Given his poor performance, Guenther figures to pitch in nothing more than extremely low-leverage situations, if at all.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jack Mayfield sitting for Angeles on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Jack Mayfield is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mayfield is being replaced at shortstop by Jose Iglesias against Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. In 130 plate appearances this season, Mayfield has a .207 batting average with a...
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Eaton sitting for Los Angeles on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Adam Eaton is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Eaton is being replaced in right field by Jo Adell against Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. In 283 plate appearances this season, Eaton has a .204 batting average with...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Region 2C playoffs to rotate

NEW ULM — Region 2C Commissioner Bryce Pack said that the plan is to rotate host sites for the amateur baseball tournament around the teams in the Tomahawk East League. This year’s tournament is being hosted by Springfeld and New Ulm. “That is our plan right now,” Pack said. “We...
MLBNew York Post

Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery to rejoin Yankees’ rotation soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery could be back in the rotation early next week, according to manager Aaron Boone. Both starters are set to come off the COVID-19 IL this weekend in Chicago and if their bullpen sessions go well, they could pitch as soon as Monday, when the Yankees will play a makeup game against the Angels in The Bronx. A doubleheader against the Red Sox follows on Tuesday, so the Yankees will need plenty of depth after Jameson Taillon and Nestor Cortes are set to go Saturday and Sunday in Chicago.
MLBnumberfire.com

Justin Upton starting on Thursday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Upton is getting the nod in left field while batting fifth in the order against Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. Our models project Upton for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Travis d’Arnaud looks ready to rejoin Braves

Travis d’Arnaud took another step to rejoining the Braves lineup. The rehabbing Atlanta Braves catcher hit a hard grounder down the third-base line in Game 1 of a Gwinnett doubleheader Sunday to score Drew Waters for a 4-3 Stripers walk-off victory in Lawrenceville. The Stripers (46-38) took both games of...
MLBOCRegister

Justin Turner could rejoin Dodgers’ lineup this weekend

NEW YORK — Justin Turner could be close to returning to the Dodgers’ lineup after going through a full workout before the game Friday. Turner took batting practice with the team, fielded ground balls at third base and went through a series of agility drills to check his lateral movement and test the recovery of the groin muscle he injured last Sunday.
MLBMLB

López impresses in return to rotation

Reynaldo López had his first audition to fill the ace-sized hole in the White Sox rotation on Wednesday. Based on how it went, he should be expecting a callback. Carlos Rodón was placed on the 10-day injured list (left shoulder fatigue) prior to Chicago’s 1-0 loss to Minnesota at Target Field, and López plugged in for three scoreless innings. López, who was moved to the bullpen this season after 81 prior starts for the White Sox, looked right at home returning to a starting role.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Goes deep Thursday

Abreu went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks Thursday against the Yankees. Abreu opened the scoring in the "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa, taking New York starter Andrew Heaney into the left-field corn in the first inning. It was the 23rd home run of the season for Abreu and his second in the past two games. The 34-year-old Abreu is off to a terrific start to the month of August, hitting .295/.340/.659 with five homers and eight RBI in 11 appearances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy