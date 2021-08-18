Angels' Jose Quintana: Rejoining rotation Thursday

Quintana will start Thursday's game against the Tigers in place of Patrick Sandoval (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Quintana posted a 7.22 ERA through nine starts before going down with an injury in late May, and he's filled a bullpen role since returning from that three-week absence. The veteran lefty has been much better as a reliever with a 3.86 ERA and 20:3 K:BB, but he'll now receive another starting opportunity with Sandoval out with a potentially season-ending injury. Quinatana last pitched Sunday and has thrown only 42 pitches across four outings in August, so he shouldn't be expected to pitch deep into Thursday's contest.