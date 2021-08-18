Cancel
NFL

Jamal Adams explains why he ended dispute with Seahawks by signing new contract

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeahawks fans can breathe a bit easier now that the contract dispute between Jamal Adams and the team has come to an end. Adams plays a hybrid role in the defense, and that’s why he was aiming to get paid on a linebacker pay scale, rather than a safety. And it was really starting to look like he was willing to hold out, rather than suit up and play, with his future clouding his judgement.

