It has been the particular province of this website over the years to offer a glimpse behind the gilded and, as we know from experience, heavily fortified and guarded doors behind which Steve Cohen goes about his daily life. It began, of course, with the castle on Crown Lane, ice-skating rink and all, whose preeminence above all other square feet in Greenwich had to be preserved. In the not exactly untroubled years since, that has come to seem like a barely-habitable hovel, at least when compared to his even larger place in Greenwich Village, and what should be a larger place but for the have lesses in East Hampton. There’s even the $35 million place in Beverly Hills, a town in which he doesn’t even own a baseball team.