Scott County Sheriff: Man killed in deputy-involved shooting after firing shots at workers
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man, who was allegedly firing shots at workers at a Scott County church, was killed during a deputy-involved shooting on Saturday, August 14. According to Sheriff Mike Lee, deputies received several calls that shots were being fired at workers who were working on Mt. Zion Church on Blossom Hill Road just before 2:00 p.m. Deputies identified the alleged shooter as Robert D. Bailey, of Blossom Hill Road.www.wjtv.com
