Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gila; Maricopa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0