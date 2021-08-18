Flash Flood Warning issued for Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alcorn; Prentiss; Tippah FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ALCORN, NORTHERN PRENTISS AND SOUTHEASTERN TIPPAH COUNTIES At 508 PM CDT, Emergency management reported flooding of roadways in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and runoff. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Booneville, Baldwyn, Jumpertown, Hinkle, Wheeler, Thrashers, Rienzi, Gaston, Blackland, Frankstown, Geeville and Biggersville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVEDalerts.weather.gov
