Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alcorn County, MS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alcorn; Prentiss; Tippah FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ALCORN, NORTHERN PRENTISS AND SOUTHEASTERN TIPPAH COUNTIES At 508 PM CDT, Emergency management reported flooding of roadways in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and runoff. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Booneville, Baldwyn, Jumpertown, Hinkle, Wheeler, Thrashers, Rienzi, Gaston, Blackland, Frankstown, Geeville and Biggersville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alcorn County, MS
City
Booneville, MS
City
Prentiss, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
County
Tippah County, MS
County
Prentiss County, MS
City
Rienzi, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Emergency Management#Extreme Weather#Alcorn Prentiss#Hinkle Wheeler#Thrashers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 14:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 208 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Sierra Vista, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of south central Cochise County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Madison County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY At 1049 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain and areas of flooding across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morrisville, Nelson, Lebanon, Georgetown, Erieville, Pierceville, South Lebanon, De Ruyter, Eaton, West Eaton and Sheds. Water over Route 26 was reported in the Georgetown area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Madison County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY At 1049 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain and areas of flooding across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morrisville, Nelson, Lebanon, Georgetown, Erieville, Pierceville, South Lebanon, De Ruyter, Eaton, West Eaton and Sheds. Water over Route 26 was reported in the Georgetown area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Sussex County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sussex; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northeastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 847 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Blairstown, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, East Bangor, Delaware Water Gap, Analomink, Henryville, and Tannersville. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 11. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 289 and 314. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Luzerne County, PAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Luzerne FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN LUZERNE COUNTY At 121 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain still moving through the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in parts of the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hazleton, Muhlenberg, West Hazleton, Freeland, Conyngham, Nescopeck, Slocum, White Haven, Sugar Notch, Shickshinny, Pond Hill, Drums, Mountain Top, Beach Haven, Drifton, Fairview Heights, Woodside-Drifton, Penobscot and East Berwick.
Day County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Day by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Day A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DAY AND SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Langford, or 8 miles south of Britton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fort Sisseton State Park, Cattail Lake and Roy Lake Rec Area. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Day County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Day by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Day A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL DAY AND SOUTH CENTRAL MARSHALL COUNTIES At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Sisseton State Park, or 14 miles southeast of Britton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Eden, Cattail Lake, Fort Sisseton State Park, Opitz Lake and Roy Lake Rec Area. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 18:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Brown; Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Verdon, or 14 miles south of Groton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 640 PM, tennis ball sized hail was reported about 5 miles north of Mellette. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Verdon and Ferney. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Brown; Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDMUNDS AND WEST CENTRAL BROWN COUNTIES At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mina Lake Rec Area, or 11 miles east of Ipswich, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Richmond Lake Rec Area around 540 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 154 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Cochise County
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Mobile County through 500 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles west of Theodore to near Grand Bay to near Helena. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tillmans Corner, Theodore, Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre and Coden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Griggs County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Griggs A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRIGGS COUNTY At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Revere, or 35 miles northwest of Valley City, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Revere around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hannaford and Cooperstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Harlan County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harlan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN HARLAN COUNTY At 635 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stamford, or 18 miles southwest of Holdrege, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Harlan County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Furnas County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Furnas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FURNAS COUNTY At 617 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beaver City to 8 miles south of Hollinger, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Furnas County. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Franklin County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Harlan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHEASTERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Huntley, or 20 miles southeast of Holdrege, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hildreth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Verdon, or 14 miles south of Groton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 640 PM, tennis ball sized hail was reported about 5 miles north of Mellette. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Verdon and Ferney. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Brule County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brule by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brule A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN BRULE COUNTY At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shelby, or 14 miles north of Kimball, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chamberlain and Pukwana. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hunterdon The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 923 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated the Neshanic River at Reaville remains in flood. Flooding will likely continue for the next few hours. Do not drive over flooded roadways! * For Neshanic at Reaville: At 9:15am the stage was 8.44 feet. Flood Stage is 6.5 feet.
Spink County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Verdon, or 14 miles south of Groton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 640 PM, tennis ball sized hail was reported about 5 miles north of Mellette. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Verdon and Ferney. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Lee County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lee, Ogle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 15:35:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Ogle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN OGLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy