Flash Flood Warning issued for Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sussex; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northeastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 847 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Blairstown, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, East Bangor, Delaware Water Gap, Analomink, Henryville, and Tannersville. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 11. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 289 and 314. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED