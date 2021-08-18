Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. The winds will be strongest in the western portion. Isolated gusts in excess of 55 mph are possible in the foothill locations. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov
