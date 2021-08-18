Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Avoid recently burned areas and downstream locations. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes will occur. Rockslides and mudslides will likely occur in steep terrain. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 305 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jakes Corner. This includes the following highways State Route 188 between mile markers 267 and 276. State Route 87 between mile markers 230 and 235. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

