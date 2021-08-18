Cancel
MLB

Wait until next year to worry too much about Marlins' Luzardo. 'We love what he can be'

Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesus Luzardo has, quite simply, not been good since he joined the Miami Marlins ahead of the trade deadline last month. In his first three starts, the pitcher posted an abysmal 9.20 ERA and gave up at least three earned runs in each outing. His overall ERA for the season — including his 13 appearances for the Oakland Athletics — ballooned to 7.52 and his career ERA rose to 5.31.

Kim Ng
Don Mattingly
#Braves#The Miami Marlins#The Oakland Athletics#Era#The New York Mets#The Chicago Cubs#Mlb Com#Major League#The Washington Nationals#St Louis Cardinals#Grapefruit
Chicago Cubs
Miami Marlins
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Baseball
Sports
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Bailed out by offense Friday

Luzardo (4-5) picked up the win in Friday's 14-10 win over the Cubs, coughing up five runs on six hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out six. The southpaw tossed only 60 of 106 pitches for strikes and was hit hard when he was in the zone, getting taken deep twice while also giving up a double and a triple among his six hits allowed, but an 11-run second inning by the Marlins made Luzardo's struggles somewhat moot. The 23-year-old has a 9.20 ERA through his first three starts for Miami and has walked 11 batters in 14.2 innings, and the control and command issues he displayed earlier in the year with Oakland don't appear to be solvable simply via a change of scenery.
Parkland Talk

Jesus Luzardo Picks up 2nd Win in 3 Starts With Marlins

It hasn’t been the prettiest of starts for Miami Marlins Jesus Luzardo; however, the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas pitcher picked up his second win in three appearances. While he allowed three runs in his first start in five innings in his debut against the New York Mets, Luzardo earned the win. Then, after picking up a loss in his next start, the hard-throwing lefty earned his second win of the season after pitching against the Chicago Cubs.
Luzardo 'making progress' amid tough year

MIAMI -- Though Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo picked up a win for the second time in three starts on Friday night against the Cubs, he continues to walk batters. He issued four free passes across five innings, surrendering five runs in the process. "That's something that I'm not really used...
Trevor Rogers explains emotional last few weeks and the plan for his Marlins return

It’s quite understandable that baseball hasn’t necessarily at the forefront for Trevor Rogers this month. The Miami Marlins’ star left-handed pitcher, their lone All-Star representative this season and a contender for National League Rookie of the Year, has not pitched in a game since July 31 and was placed on the family medical emergency list on Aug. 3, moved to the bereavement list on Aug. 10 and then was placed on the restricted list on Aug. 17 when his bereavement list eligibility expired.
Projecting the 5 Worst MLB Teams Next Season

Rebuilds are difficult, they seem to stretch on forever and they are never fun for fans. The payoff can be worthwhile though, if front offices build their teams the right way. The Houston Astros famously made tanking a tactic, and they tanked to the top, winning the 2017 World Series. The Astros have remained one of the better teams ever since.
Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
Nolin, Nationals to take on Houser, Brewers

LINE: Brewers -221, Nationals +184; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to face the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The Brewers are 33-28 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .370.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday’s Significant Padres News

The San Diego Padres shocked the baseball world Monday afternoon when they made a change to their coaching staff. The Padres have slipped in the race for the NL West, falling 13.5 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants and 11 games back of the second-place Dodgers. To make matters worse, they’re not even one of the two current NL Wild Card teams. Is it time to panic? At this point in the season, yes.
FanSided

Nelson Cruz done making impact on Minnesota Twins

Even though Nelson Cruz was traded from the Minnesota Twins on July 22, he was still finding a way to make an impact. Their former designated hitter came through again for the team on July 31, when pitcher Bailey Ober used one of his bats to collect his first major league hit. Cruz may be gone, but his impact remained.
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Marlins' 11-Run 2nd Too Much to Overcome

Cubs Observations: Marlins' 11-run 2nd too much to overcome originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. At one point in Friday's game, the Cubs led by three runs. It took half an inning for the Marlins to erase that deficit and take a commanding lead. The Cubs battled late but came up short, falling 14-10 in the series opener — their ninth straight loss.
MLB K Props, August 22nd: Chris Archer, John Means, Touki Toussaint Ks

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. John Means Under 5.5 Strikeouts vs. Braves. John Means will face the Atlanta Braves for...
FanSided

Mike Shildt compares Adam Wainwright to St. Louis Cardinals legend

Adam Wainwright has been dominant in his age-39 season and it’s put him in conversation as best pitcher in St Louis Cardinals history. When the St. Louis Cardinals re-signed Adam Wainwright this winter, they knew he could still be an impact pitcher. Their one-year, $8 million commitment underscored that confidence and his 3.15 ERA in his age-38 season last year was a large reason for that.

