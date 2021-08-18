Wait until next year to worry too much about Marlins’ Luzardo. ‘We love what he can be’

Luzardo (4-5) picked up the win in Friday's 14-10 win over the Cubs, coughing up five runs on six hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out six. The southpaw tossed only 60 of 106 pitches for strikes and was hit hard when he was in the zone, getting taken deep twice while also giving up a double and a triple among his six hits allowed, but an 11-run second inning by the Marlins made Luzardo's struggles somewhat moot. The 23-year-old has a 9.20 ERA through his first three starts for Miami and has walked 11 batters in 14.2 innings, and the control and command issues he displayed earlier in the year with Oakland don't appear to be solvable simply via a change of scenery.