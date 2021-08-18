Wait until next year to worry too much about Marlins’ Luzardo. ‘We love what he can be’
Jesus Luzardo has, quite simply, not been good since he joined the Miami Marlins ahead of the trade deadline last month. In his first three starts, the pitcher posted an abysmal 9.20 ERA and gave up at least three earned runs in each outing. His overall ERA for the season — including his 13 appearances for the Oakland Athletics — ballooned to 7.52 and his career ERA rose to 5.31.www.miamiherald.com
