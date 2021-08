The Notre Dame football program produced a star in Chase Claypool, who went down during practice on Tuesday with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Notre Dame football program saw former wide receiver Chase Claypool dominate in his first season in the NFL, this after being a second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. He came up big time and time again and entering his second season, the plan was for him to be a top option in the passing game once again.