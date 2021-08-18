Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Futures Are Flat After a Market Sell-Off Amid Fed's Taper Discussion

By Yun Li, CNBC
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock futures were flat in overnight trading on Wednesday after Wall Street suffered a sell-off as meeting minutes showed the Federal Reserve started eyeing tapering before the year-end. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped just 20 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both little changed.

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Tapering#Taper Discussion#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Cornerstone Wealth#The Taper Tantrum#Dow Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S Stock Futures Trade Flat after Losing Week

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded steady in early APAC deals on Monday, after major benchmark indices closed lower last week and retreated from all time high valuations amid volatile trade as market participants feared that the Fed’s proposed tapering of monetary stimulus could slow the economic recovery. Last week,...
StocksNBC Miami

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Edges Out of Bear Territory; Oil Prices Surge

Asia-Pacific stocks rose on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 jumping nearly 2%. The Hang Seng index rose 1.05% on Monday to close at 25,109.59. Last week, the Hong Kong index was more than 20% below its mid-February high as regulatory uncertainty clouded the outlook for Chinese technology companies. Oil prices...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

What's The Buzz Around the Fed? TAPER TIME

For well over eighteen months the Federal Reserve has provided a needed backstop of liquidity so massive that it would seem unbelievable if our economy would never recover. That accomodation has happened by way of extreme bond purchases to the tune of 'at least' 120 billion a month. This buying, along with a zero interest rate policy has kept conditions very favorable for the average American and businesses alike.
StocksNBC Miami

Top Wall Street Analysts Say These Stocks Are Long-Term Buys

As earnings season draws to a finale, investors' eyes are focused on how the second half of 2021 will look. Be it a contagious new Covid-19 variant causing lockdowns, shifting e-commerce trends changing consumer behavior, or vacation seasonality determining the fate of the travel industry, the factors affecting our financial future are unpredictable. To gain an edge, many investors take into consideration the ratings put forth by the top performing financial analysts. TipRanks makes this possible for the everyday investor by organizing these updated ratings into an easy-to-read format.
BusinessNBC Miami

ESG Is One of Our Biggest Growth Opportunities, S&P Dow Jones CEO Says

Environmental, social and governance investing is making a big splash in the world of indexing. BlackRock's iShares has predicted investment in the space will grow to $1 trillion by 2030. It's already on track for a record year in 2021, with over $21 billion in inflows just in the first quarter.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 sweats amid market's Fed taper fret

* Nasdaq, S&P 500 end just above breakeven; Dow dips. * Tech leads major S&P 500 sector gainers; energy falls most. Aug 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500...
Businessfuturesmag.com

Commodities Take A Hit After The Fed's Talk Of Tapering

Oil prices got hit in risk-off mode by the Fed’s suggestion that tapering could happen this year, along with continuing concerns of Covid-19 spread and a lack of confidence in the leader of the free world. The Washington Examiner reported the following:. President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw forces from...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Stocks Drop as Fed Minutes Show Support for Tapering Asset Purchases This Year

US stocks ended lower after minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting indicated support for potentially tapering the Federal Reserve's quantitative-easing program this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 1.1% each to 34,960.69 and 4,400.27, respectively, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.9% to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging Asia stocks, currencies weaken as Fed signals tapering

* Singapore, Indonesia stocks dip over 1% * Thailand, Philippines snap 3-day winning streaks * Philippines lowers 2021 economic growth target * Indonesia c. bank expected to hold rates at record low By Arundhati Dutta Aug 19 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stocks fell and currencies weakened on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed that tapering of monetary stimulus could start this year, helping the dollar higher and weighing on risk appetite. The South Korean won led losses among currencies, as the greenback hit multi-month highs against peers. The minutes from July's policy meeting showed Fed officials discussed when to taper monthly bond purchases and flagged stimulus easing could start this year if the economy continued to improve. "We see a possibility of Fed Chair Powell indicating 'progress' has been made towards the Fed's goals but stop short of giving a strong signal of a September taper announcement when he speaks at the Jackson Hole Symposium next week," Sophia Ng, analyst at MUFG Bank, wrote in a note. "Announcing in September could also be too soon given uncertainties with regards to the Delta variant and its impact on the economy," the note added. Taiwanese stocks led losses among equities, dropping more than 2%. Indonesian equities fell up to 1.5% ahead of its central bank's rate decision later in the day. A Reuters poll expects the bank will keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low as it tries to continue to support the economy amid COVID-19 induced restrictions. "What investors will be looking out for is if BI (Bank Indonesia) will continue to finance the budget deficit for the third consecutive year in 2022," Ng said. The Singapore stock benchmark hit its lowest in six weeks, while the Singapore dollar was at its weakest in almost a month. Malaysian stocks were down 0.4% amid reports that the country's former deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was poised to win the premiership race after the coalition government collapsed earlier this week. The Thai and Philippine benchmark indexes snapped three-day winning streaks. The Philippines slashed its 2021 economic growth target, reflecting the impact of a two-week lockdown of the capital region to contain the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. Markets in India were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.8 basis points at 6.329% **Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is up 0.3 basis points at 1.913% **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.5 basis points at 1.396% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0348 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.38 -6.28 <.N2 -0.69 -0.18 25> China.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks to track U.S. slide on Fed taper talk

(Aug 19): Asian stocks are set to dip at the open Thursday after a slide on Wall Street sparked by Federal Reserve minutes indicating officials could start paring stimulus from later this year. Futures were lower in Japan and Australia but steady in Hong Kong. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy