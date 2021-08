– Sentara Healthcare, a health system in NC and VA, just partnered with Sensyne Health to drive clinical research with ethical AI. – As part of a collaboration agreement, Sentara also becomes the first of several U.S. health systems that will partner with Sensyne to implement new clinical algorithms to support patients with CKD and CHF. The agreement will enable the ethical application of clinical AI research by Sensyne through analyzing Sentara’s patient dataset to improve patient care and accelerate medical research.