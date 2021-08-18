Cancel
Orangeburg County, SC

WATCH NOW: 3 students shot in O-W drive-by in stable condition; sheriff says 1 in custody; school closed to students Thursday, Friday

By Gene Zaleski
Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students are expected to recover after being shot outside the school Wednesday afternoon. The students sustained injuries resulting from gunshots fired from a vehicle driving by during afternoon dismissal, according to a post on O-W's website. They were reportedly in stable condition late Wednesday. “Law enforcement...

