CJ McCollum is unhappy with the way that one of his fellow NBA guards was treated this offseason. The Portland Trail Blazers star appeared this week on “The Woj Pod” with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. During the episode, McCollum took a shot at the Miami Heat for their handling of Kendrick Nunn’s free agency. The Heat had extended Nunn a qualifying offer but rescinded it after they were able to land a deal for veteran guard Kyle Lowry. That made Nunn an unrestricted free agent but cap space around the NBA had dwindled by then. Nunn ended up signing a two-year, $10 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.