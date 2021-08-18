Letter: Anchorage’s superintendent is right on mask policy

So the new mayor says Anchorage residents “should be free to make their own decisions about their health care, about their families, and about their children’s education.” Has a nice populist ring to it, doesn’t it? The problem is that if a few residents, for personal convenience or as a partisan political statement, make irresponsible decisions regarding masks and vaccinations, they deprive everyone else of that freedom. If the mayor were to get his way and the anti-mask minority were to have free rein, responsible parents would have to choose between risking their children’s health (and their own) or pull them out of school. Staff would have to risk their own health or quit their jobs.