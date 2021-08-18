Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Letter: Anchorage’s superintendent is right on mask policy

By Terry Johnson
Anchorage Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo the new mayor says Anchorage residents “should be free to make their own decisions about their health care, about their families, and about their children’s education.” Has a nice populist ring to it, doesn’t it? The problem is that if a few residents, for personal convenience or as a partisan political statement, make irresponsible decisions regarding masks and vaccinations, they deprive everyone else of that freedom. If the mayor were to get his way and the anti-mask minority were to have free rein, responsible parents would have to choose between risking their children’s health (and their own) or pull them out of school. Staff would have to risk their own health or quit their jobs.

www.adn.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Jobs#Public Health
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Other G7 leaders to press Biden to extend Kabul evacuation deadline

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will face pressure to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate thousands seeking to flee the Taliban in Afghanistan when he meets Group of Seven (G7) leaders at a virtual meeting on Tuesday. Western nations are struggling to bring home their...
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
Posted by
Reuters

Proud Boys leader Tarrio sentenced to five months in jail by D.C. judge

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A judge in the District of Columbia on Monday sentenced Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys, to 155 days in jail for burning a Black Lives Matter flag and possessing a large-capacity ammunition magazine. Tarrio pleaded guilty to the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Crews search for missing in Tennessee deluge that killed 22

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for about a dozen people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through rural Tennessee, killing at least 22 people. Saturday’s flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain...
ABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Henri hurls rain as system settles atop swamped Northeast

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — The slow-rolling system named Henri is taking its time drenching the Northeast with rain, lingering early Monday atop a region made swampy by the storm’s relentless downpour. Henri, which made landfall as a tropical storm Sunday afternoon in Rhode Island, has moved northwest through Connecticut. It...
NBC News

Kabul airport shooting heightens evacuation chaos as Taliban try to take control

A deadly firefight brought renewed chaos to Kabul airport on Monday where thousands of Afghans were waiting to flee the country as the Taliban faced down a nascent resistance movement in the north. One Afghan soldier was killed and three others were injured in the fight between Afghan security forces...

Comments / 2

Community Policy