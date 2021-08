Due to the growing demand from institutional investors for DeFi products, the federal SEBA will support further coins in the future. Since August 12, 2021, SEBA Bank has been offering its institutional customers services – investment, custody and trading – for the DeFi tokens Aave (AAVE) and Chainlink (LINK). This emerges from a press release that BTC-ECHO has received. Afterwards, the integration of the two tokens was carried out as part of a thorough research. AAVE offers users the ability to take out and grant crypto loans. Chainlink has set itself the goal of making data from the real world accessible for blockchain projects.