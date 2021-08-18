Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Nine Perfect Strangers: Grade Episode 1 of Hulu's Nicole Kidman Drama

By Rebecca Iannucci
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6LIp_0bVgBii600

Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley’s latest adaptation of a Liane Moriarty novel has arrived — and this one features some big little lies, too.

Hulu on Wednesday debuted the first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers , based on Moriarty’s 2018 book about the disparate guests at a wellness resort called Tranquillum House whose stay at the center gets real weird, real fast. Before we get into the more disconcerting events of Episode 1, let’s break down Tranquillum House’s nine new residents.

First, we’ve got book author Frances ( Mike & Molly ‘s Melissa McCarthy), whose successful writing career appears to be past its prime; at the start of the premiere, Frances’ agent informs her that her publisher is passing on her latest novel and would prefer to buy out her contract altogether. (Frances takes this news… not well.) Then, there’s social media influencer Jessica ( SMILF ‘s Samara Weaving) and her husband, Ben ( Snowfall ‘s Melvin Gregg), who are visiting Tranquillum House in an attempt to save their relationship.

The Marconi family — Napoleon ( Boardwalk Empire ‘s Michael Shannon), his wife Heather (Australian actress Asher Keddie) and daughter Zoe ( Maniac ‘s Grace Van Patten) — is attending together, and they appear to be mourning the loss of a loved one. Tony ( Homecoming ‘s Bobby Cannavale) is a grizzled “run-of-the-mill a—hole” (his words!) who seems to have a strained relationship with his daughter. Carmel ( Black Monday ‘s Regina Hall) is sweet, but extremely nosy and perhaps a bit more volatile than you might suspect. And rounding out the group is wild card Lars ( The Alienist ‘s Luke Evans), the only Tranquillum guest who seems to intuit that something’s not quite right with this resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axImO_0bVgBii600 Tranquillum House does come off a little strange right off the bat, though. The guests have their cell phones confiscated immediately, which might be standard for a retreat-y place like this, but Tranquillum leader Masha (Kidman) is also watching her guests on multiple security cameras, and the guests are given personalized smoothies that must be completely consumed, as the drinks were “precisely constructed.” Uh, weird! But the drinks appear to taste delicious, so no one thinks anything of it. Lars, however, is highly skeptical of why Tranquillum needs each guest’s medical records — and periodic blood draws (?!) — but the employees calmly wave off all questions with some type of, “This is all to improve your wellness journey!” answer.

Ahead of the guests’ official orientation that night, Frances has a one-on-one chat with Masha, who suddenly appears in Frances’ room while she’s having a good cry about the unfortunate state of her life and career. Masha, through her ever-changing Russian-ish accent, explains to Frances that her stay at Tranquillum will take courage and will be “sometimes unpleasant.” But in Masha’s experience, many of her guests lead comfortable lives at home, and “they come for the suffering.” Frances counters that she doesn’t want to suffer, and Masha serenely remarks that she already is.

Masha makes her next appearance at that evening’s orientation, where the nine guests are gathered in a circle. Even as the group gets frustrated with Masha’s methods — like rummaging through the guests’ bags and swiping forbidden items like wine and chocolate — she has a disarming way about her that appears to turn the guests’ hostility into mere suspicion toward her. Masha explains that she came to America from Russia and climbed the corporate ladder; we see flashbacks of her working tirelessly in her office, smoking, partying, rinse, repeat. One day, she was shot in a parking lot, and she was considered clinically dead… until one of her Tranquillum employees (played by The Good Place ‘s Manny Jacinto), who was a paramedic at the time of Masha’s injury, managed to bring her back to life.

She goes on to say that there is birth in death, and joy in tragedy, but her monologue doesn’t sit well with the Marconis, who have obviously lost someone important to them. Zoe leaves the orientation in tears, and Heather confronts Masha about her inappropriate choice of words; after all, doesn’t Masha already know the Marconis’ story? Didn’t she know they’d be triggered by her speech about death?

“You know why we’re here. Do you really mean to f—k with us like this?” Heather asks. And with a creepy, calm smile, Masha responds, “This is Tranquillum. I mean to f—k with all of you.” Well, at least she’s self-aware.

OK, your turn! What did you think of Nine Perfect Strangers ‘ premiere? Cast your votes in our polls below, then drop a comment with your full reviews!

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Jacinto
Person
Michael Shannon
Person
Grace Van Patten
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Melvin Gregg
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Asher Keddie
Person
Bobby Cannavale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Molly#Episodes#Nine Perfect Strangers#Tranquillum House#Smilf#Australian#The Good Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
ComicsTVLine

Star Wars: Visions: Disney+ Anime Anthology Reveals Trailers, Voice Casts

Disney+ has released trailers, in both Japanese and with English dubbing, for Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series from Lucasfilm that tells new stories in the style and tradition of Japanese anime. The nine-part series premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22; the English-dubbed trailer appears above, the Japanese-language trailer is embedded down...
TV SeriesTVLine

Hacks: 9 Best Moments (and Zingers!) From the Emmy-Nominated Comedy

No one delivers a stinging one-liner quite like Jean Smart, which makes cherry-picking the best moments from HBO Max’s Emmy-nominated Hacks that much more difficult. When the series debuted on the streamer in May, Smart, along with an ensemble that includes relative newcomer Hannah Einbinder, Kaitlin Olson, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs and Christopher McDonald, quickly won over our comedy-loving hearts. Hacks became one of TVLine’s favorites of the year, landing on our Dream Emmy lists for Lead Actress in a Comedy and Outstanding Comedy Series.
Hair CareTelegraph

Has Nicole Kidman started a new hair trend with her 'long pixie' cut?

Lately we have seen a wave of new haircuts worth putting on your Pinterest board. Jada Pinkett Smith and Iris Law have shaved their hair to a striking number one, while early adopters Rihanna and Zoe Kravitz are sporting the short pixie cut that Edie Sedgewick, Mia Farrow and Twiggy made famous in the 60s.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Nicole Kidman Speaks Out About ‘Painful’ Experience Not Being Able to Have Her Kids on Set of New Show

Nicole Kidman is opening up in a rare interview about her children. Notably, that she had to leave her 10 and 13-year-old daughter at home to film a new miniseries. The Being the Ricardos star said not having her children on set while she filmed her new Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers was painful. Producers banned non-essential personnel from filming over COVID-19 protocols.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman Kissed Her Long Hair Goodbye in Favor of a Cool Pixie Cut

Nicole Kidman, one of Hollywood's best chameleons, featured a new 'do recently and it's honestly such a departure from her usual flowy, long hair!. The new look in her first IG post featuring it is giving late-2000s poof meets voluminous pixie. But don't go getting married to the change up just yet, y'all—the wig cut is likely for Nicole's role in Roar, a new series slated for Apple TV+. "On set 🌈 #Roar #FemaleFilmmakers" reads the caption.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Tried to Have “Inaccurate” Scenes Removed From Aaron Sorkin Drama ‘Being the Ricardos’

Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, says that she attempted to have certain scenes filmed for the Aaron Sorkin drama Being the Ricardos removed due to their inaccuracy. While speaking to Palm Springs Life about the various projects she and others have in the works about her parents, Arnaz shared details from a two-day visit to the film’s set, during which she says she watched Nicole Kidman perform in the role of her mother. During the conversation, Arnaz — an actress herself, who most recently appeared onscreen in an episode of Will & Grace — admitted there were...
CelebritiesBillboard

Here's How Keith Urban Feels About Wife Nicole Kidman's Steamy Love Scenes

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been loved up for the last decade and a half, but how does he feel when she's loving up on someone else onscreen?. The Australian-American actress talked to E! Daily Pop while promoting her new Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers about how her husband areacts to her steamy scenes. According to Kidman, he handles it like a pro.
TV SeriesBoston Globe

This week’s TV: Series stars’ fat paychecks, a Netflix thriller, and Jessica Walter’s last work

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Aug. 23-29. Recently, Variety featured an article about how the streaming boom of the past near-decade has changed TV compensation for actors. As the desire to attract A-listers such as Kate Winslet, Viola Davis, and Jeff Bridges grows, the money has become bigger than it already was. Outlets such as Apple TV+, Amazon, and Hulu have a lot to spend, and they want to maintain high visibility as the market becomes more competitive.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Amanda Seyfried Posts Moving Tribute In Honor Of ‘Big Love’ Co-Star Bill Paxton

Amanda Seyfried posted a touching message to her late Big Love co-star Bill Paxton, who died four years ago in 2017 due to a stroke following open-heart surgery. The actress took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the time she spent on the HBO drama with Paxton, who played her on-screen father for the show’s five-season run. In the post, Seyfried wrote, “Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve packed away over the years has been mostly fun but every once in a while I find one that brings me to my knees. I got so lucky to know this man...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Being the Ricardos’ Star Nicole Kidman is ‘Looking Ahead to This Weekend’ in Stunning Outdoors Photo

Nicole Kidman is teasing her fans by showing them an idyllic outdoor photo. You’d love to be in the middle of all that serenity kind of green. But in reality, Nicole Kidman wants you to stick inside this weekend and binge watch one of her pet projects — Nine Perfect Strangers. Maybe you can give up your phone, too, since she wants the perfect show vibe. The limited series premiered on Hulu this week. The movie Being the Ricardos is an ongoing project for Nicole Kidman, but her Hulu series is front and center right now.
YogaPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Lorde and Nicole Kidman Take on the Cult-ish Wellness Industry

On Wednesday, Hulu dropped the first three episodes of its most star-studded scripted series to date, David E. Kelley’s adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel Nine Perfect Strangers. Directed by Jonathan Levine and co-produced by Nicole Kidman, the limited series takes place in an exclusive wellness retreat where the titular guests attempt to undergo some spiritual and physical transformation, guided by a sketchy Russian guru named Masha, played by Kidman in yet another distracting wig.

Comments / 0

Community Policy