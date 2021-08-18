Review: Opposites Attract in Season Two Episode Two of Amazon Prime’s ‘Modern Love’ “The Night Girl Finds a Day Boy”
The age old adage comes to life in the second episode of Amazon Prime’s Modern Love, “The Night Girl Finds a Day Boy,” when Zoe (Zoe Chao), a woman with delayed sleep phase syndrome—a circadian rhythm disorder that keeps her awake at night and asleep during the day—begins a relationship with Jordan (Gbenga Akinnagbe, The Deuce), a teacher who lives life the way most of the world does. But while opposites attract, do they stick together? Zoe and Jordan find out the hard way.television.mxdwn.com
