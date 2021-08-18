Killeen man charged with shooting another man at bar in Harker Heights
A Killeen man is facing charges after a shooting that injured another man at a Harker Heights bar over the weekend. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald on Wednesday, Harker Heights Police Department was dispatched to Sports City Grill, 300 W. Central Texas Expressway, on Saturday in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was shot by 29-year-old Seth Robert Brown of Killeen. The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.kdhnews.com
