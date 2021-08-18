Cancel
What Can One Person Do About Global Warming?

Voice of America
 5 days ago

Last week, the United Nations released a report that warned global warming will get worse in the coming years even if humans immediately stopped producing carbon gas. The UN chief described the report as a “code red for humanity.”. The report served as a notice for governments and lawmakers around...

learningenglish.voanews.com

Sciencemitechnews.com

Computer Models Of Civilization Offer Routes To Ending Global Warming

NEW YORK – As the world’s top climate scientists released a report full of warnings this week, they kept insisting that the world still has a chance to avoid the worst effects of climate change. “It is still possible to forestall most of the dire impacts, but it really requires...
Agriculturecapradio.org

What The U.S. Can Do About The Dire Climate Change Report

The United Nations just released its landmark climate report, urging countries to urgently cut their greenhouse gas emissions or else face catastrophic consequences. So what exactly should the Biden administration do?. Climate scientist Allison Crimmins heads the National Climate Assessment, a government report that evaluates how the U.S. is doing...
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

On masks and global warming, just do the right thing | Letters

Thousands of Tampa Bay students return to school | Aug. 10. Florida schools are back in session, and with COVID cases cases rising because of the dangerous delta variant, the debate over mask-wearing has flared again. Florida school districts have proposed a variety of solutions such as optional opt-out forms being filled out by parents for their children not to wear masks. However, these solutions have been confusing, as it is hard to see the difference between a mandate with an opt-out feature or a strongly encouraged optional policy. With opt-out, there is no requirement for others simply to be considerate. How is this any different from other catastrophes that people are all too keen to “opt out” of their ability to prevent, such as climate change? We can still do our part in preventing this, according to the United Nations, if we lower our emissions, but the levels of warming that have been projected for 2030 are now unavoidable, and we can only adapt. The best way of preparing for either tragedy, whether it be a pandemic or global warming, is for all of us to take the small actions required of us, instead of allowing for opt-outs.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Climate Scientists Have 'Grim' Prediction About Global Warming Threat

As the world's foremost expert on climate change prepares to warn of an urgent and catastrophic threat to the global climate system, scientists believe the fires, floods, and extreme weather witnessed throughout the world in recent months are only a taste of what may be expected if global warming takes hold.
Environmentactionnewsnow.com

What can you do about the climate crisis? Industry, not individuals, should be held accountable, experts say

Posted By: By Rachel Ramirez and Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business. The climate crisis is accelerating at unprecedented pace, according to a new United Nations state-of-the-science report. It is "a code red for humanity," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres — and given that the report concludes the entirety of the warming is due to human greenhouse gas emissions, avoiding the worst of its consequences is up to us.
EnvironmentMonroe Evening News

We can all do a small part to improve climate

How are we going to change the climate, or is it too late? Some say we could plant more trees perhaps, also, we need to cut down on motor vehicle emissions. Everyone could drive an electric car; this would help some. Greta Thunberg says we should not fly in airplanes as it is a large contributor to global warming.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Each of us can work harder to stave off global warming

As one of nine children, if we wanted warm water to last, we took navy showers. Papa taught us to turn on the shower to wet down and wash faces first, off to shampoo our hair, back on to rinse our hair and wet the washcloth, off while soaping our bodies and on one last time to rinse. It dawned on me as an adult that this lifelong habit also saved me money.
EnvironmentABQJournal

We must act now to manage the looming crisis of climate change

The United Nations has recently taken the unprecedented action of issuing a “code red for humanity.”. Our planet is heating up much faster than scientists expected. It is now predicted to reach an additional 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit by 2040 if we don’t make some drastic changes, and fast. One of...
EnvironmentCouncil on Foreign Relations

Climate Change Is Putting the SDGs Further Out of Reach

In my weekly column for World Politics Review, I assess how climate change threatens to derail the achievement of all seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—not just those most obviously associated with environmental protections and concerns. This month’s harrowing report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has particularly disquieting implications...
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

IPCC Report: Climate Change Is a Generational Justice Issue

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. How many times have we said this before? The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) new report, its sixth since 1990, is a “wake-up call.”. The report, authored by more than 200 scientists from across the globe and based on more...
ScienceConcord Monitor

Letter: Global peril

Before us — suddenly! — massive extinction of species, destruction of Earth’s biodiversity. It’s due to human changes to our planet’s life-sustaining Earth system: its atmosphere (air), hydrosphere (water), cryosphere (ice and permafrost), lithosphere (rock) and biosphere (life). Most of this destruction occurred since the 20th century began, during which the world’s population nearly quadrupled from 2.1 billion to 7.9 billion. We have overrun the planet, especially since the 1950s.
AgriculturePosted by
La Grande Observer

Our view: The two languages of climate change

The latest update by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change contained few surprises. The average worldwide temperature will continue to creep upward. However, it will increase more slowly as the production of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane is reduced. What is notable is not the contents of...
Environmentdallassun.com

Economist warns of sharp global economic loss due to climate change

GENEVA, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- "Climate change is here, we need to act now," said the chief economist of Swiss Reinsurance Company (SwissRe), warning of a sharp global economic loss. The world's economy, especially poorer countries, will pay the "highest price" if no action is taken on a global level,...
EnvironmentWTOP

Study: Climate change makes European flooding more likely

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say that global warming makes the kind of extreme rainfall that caused deadly flash flooding in western Europe last month more likely, though it remains unclear exactly how much. At least 220 people died in Germany and Belgium on July 14-15 when swollen streams turned into...

