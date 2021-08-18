Patrick Swayze Trends as Fans Pay Tribute on the Late Actor's 69th Birthday

As we approach the one year anniversary of the shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman, messages of remembrance and tribute to the late star and activist have already started. The latest episode of the game show Jeopardy! featured a full category about Boseman's career, appropriately titled "The Late, Great Chadwick Boseman." Boseman had previously been featured in the clues on Jeopardy! four times previously and was the correct response on another occasion, but this marks the first time an entire category was devoted to him and his work. We've collected the clues below, see if you can get the correct responses!