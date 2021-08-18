Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Patrick Swayze Trends as Fans Pay Tribute on the Late Actor's 69th Birthday

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans are missing Patrick Swayze all over again on the day the late actor would have turned 69, and the Dirty Dancing star's name is trending online with thousands paying tribute. A beloved Hollywood icon for decades, Swayze's death shocked the world when he died of cancer in 2009 at the age of 57. He's just as missed now as when the news first broke, as can be seen from the sheer amount of love Swayze is receiving on social media.

movieweb.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Niemi
Person
Kelly Lynch
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Jennifer Grey
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Patrick Swayze
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Actor#Dirtydancingmov#San Jacinto College#Central Campus#Sanjaccollege#Powder Blue#People#Twitter#Botd American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Theater & Dancegamingideology.com

Dirty Dancing: Patrick Swayze ‘couldn’t dance dirty’ and secret fury behind iconic scene

Patrick Swayze was an exceptionally talented dancer. Trained from childhood by his mother, he was a ballet star before breaking into acting. But after a mixed experience on the 1979 cheap roller disco film Skatetown USA, he vowed never to dance on screen again. He almost turned down Dirty Dancing because of this, but ironically, when he started rehearsing, they discovered that he “couldn’t dirty dance.” Meanwhile, tensions grew with Gray and their co-stars recall “lots of conversations about not getting along”.
Celebritieslincolnnewsnow.com

Tomlinson family pay tribute to Félicité on 21st birthday

The Tomlinson family have paid tribute to Félicité Tomlinson, on what would have been her 21st birthday. Félicité, 18 - the younger sister of singer Louis Tomlinson and influencer Lottie Tomlinson -died in 2019 of an accidental overdose and her family shared touching messages about her on social media on her birthday on Monday (16.08.21).
CelebritiesKXLY

Jason Momoa pays tribute to Aquaman fan

Jason Momoa has paid tribute to an ‘Aquaman’ fan who lost his battle with brain cancer. The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday (08.09.21) to honour eight-year-old Danny Sheehan after he passed away over the weekend. Jason captioned a cartoon mural of Aquaman and Sheehan together: “Just found out...
TV & VideosComicBook

Jeopardy! Features Chadwick Boseman Category in Tribute to Late Actor

As we approach the one year anniversary of the shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman, messages of remembrance and tribute to the late star and activist have already started. The latest episode of the game show Jeopardy! featured a full category about Boseman's career, appropriately titled "The Late, Great Chadwick Boseman." Boseman had previously been featured in the clues on Jeopardy! four times previously and was the correct response on another occasion, but this marks the first time an entire category was devoted to him and his work. We've collected the clues below, see if you can get the correct responses!
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Tom Cruise ‘Headed For The Altar’ With Haley Atwell?

Tom Cruise has been linked to many women over the years. One tabloid is reporting the action star is ready to start over with one such woman, actress Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger). Gossip Cop investigates the story. Is Cruise Starting Over With Atwell?. According to New Idea’s...
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter DannieLynn Birkhead Visits Locations That Shaped Her Late Mom's Life

DannieLynn Birkhead is retracing the life of her mother, Anna Nicole Smith, over 14 years after her death. For the first time, the late model and reality star's 14-year-old daughter is visiting her mom's hometown of Mexia, Texas, where Anna Nicole spent part of her childhood, alongside her father, Larry Birkhead. The father-daughter duo meets with one of Anna Nicole's high school friends and checks out the places she frequented before becoming famous, all as part of a new 20/20 special.
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.

Comments / 2

Community Policy