US Rural Population Losses Add to Farm Labor Shortages

Voice of America
 5 days ago

The latest U.S. census -- the official counting of the country’s people -- identified losses in America’s rural population. The losses added to an already severe worker shortage in the country’s farming and ranching areas. These industries have called for immigration reforms to help with the problem. The census information...

Portland, ORmybasin.com

USDA Offers Disaster Assistance to Oregon Farmers and Livestock Producers Impacted by Wildfires and Drought

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2021 –Agricultural operations in Oregon have been significantly impacted by the wildfires and ongoing, severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

USDA to Reimburse Dairy Producers for Pandemic-Related Losses

This week, USDA chief Tom Vilsack announced significant financial help to dairy producers who have struggled during the past year. That aid, some $350 million worth, will reimburse dairy producers based on reductions in their revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers and producers from the major dairy-producing states, including California, Wisconsin and Vermont (it was in the Green Mountain state that this announcement was made), applauded the announcement. But is this a sustainable bit of legislation?
AgriculturePosted by
MyChesCo

USDA Invests $69 Million to Support Critical Food and Nutrition Security Needs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week announced an investment of $69 million to address critical food and nutrition security needs of low-income communities enduring the pandemic, enhance the resilience of food and healthcare systems impacted by the pandemic, and maximize funds reaching participants. This is one of several key steps that USDA is taking to ensure access to healthy and nutritious food in all communities, so every American has a chance to live a productive life and reach their full potential.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

Labor shortages spark more interest in open hiring

Widespread worker shortages have more local business owners considering a concept known as open hiring. "I think it has opened up their eyes that maybe they need to look at their hiring practices and think of other innovative ways they can get people into the door for their open positions," said Mubarak Bashir, director of the Greyston Center for Open Hiring of Rochester.
AgricultureNature.com

Risk of forced labour embedded in the US fruit and vegetable supply

Sustainable food consumption studies have largely focused on promoting human health within ecological limits. Less attention has been paid to social sustainability, in part because of limited data and models. Globally, agriculture has one of the highest incidences of forced labour, with exploitative conditions enabled by low margins, domestic labour scarcity, inadequate legal protections for workers and high labour requirements. Here we assess the forced labour risk embedded in the US retail supply of fruits and vegetables using distinct datasets and a new forced labour risk scoring method. We demonstrate that there is risk of forced labour in a broad set of fruit and vegetable commodities, with a small number of commodities accounting for a substantial fraction of total risk at the retail supply level. These findings signal potential trade-offs and synergies across dimensions of food system sustainability and the need for novel research approaches to develop evidence-based forced labour risk mitigation strategies.
Agriculturecaswellmessenger.com

USDA to Gather Data on Feral Swine Damage to Livestock Operations

USDA to Gather Data on Feral Swine Damage to Livestock Operations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting a Feral Swine Livestock Damage survey to measure the costs of feral swine damage to livestock operations. The survey is conducted in cooperation with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) - Wildlife Services. Operators who have received this survey should complete it by August 5.
Axtell, NEKearney Hub

Broadband, death tax, input costs top ag leaders' issues lists

AXTELL — Wilcox farmer Brad Lundeen may have given the ranking Republican member on the House Agriculture Committee a new talking point Saturday on why Congress should support a bill to improve broadband infrastructure in rural America. During a Nebraska Farm Bureau tour stop southeast of Axtell, Lundeen pulled out...
AgricultureKingsport Times-News

Grant will help ASD get more fresh healthy produce to schools

The USDA Food and Nutrition Service Office of Community Food Systems has awarded $98,952 to Appalachian Sustainable Development to expand current school garden programming and to create a regional Farm-to-School Coalition. The project will provide low-income children with fresh, healthy food, the skills to grow food, and the community support...
AnimalsVoice of America

Horse Roundups Amid Drought Create Debate

In recent weeks, federal workers have conducted large helicopter roundups to remove wild horses in the American states of Utah and Colorado. The Bureau of Land Management, the agency responsible for public lands across the United States, says the roundups are necessary to protect the environment and the horses as severe drought takes place.
Torrance County, NMedgewood.news

Census: Population decline in rural areas continues

The release of 2020 Census data has shown that, overall, the population of the United States has grown by 7.4% since 2010. The population of New Mexico, however, has only risen by about 2%. Percentage increases across the country have “generally been declining each decade,” said Marc Perry, senior demographer...
Watsonville, CApajaronian.com

Food service industry faces unprecedented labor shortage

Two weeks ago, Amelia Loftus, owner of Hidden Fortress Coffee Roasting, was on the brink of closing her cafe in Watsonville just shy of its five-year anniversary. The shop, located at the end of a sleepy business complex on Hangar Way, had been struggling to retain old staff and find new, qualified candidates to replace them. Loftus was running the shop for almost a month by herself—roasting the coffee, managing the store and doing barista duties.
Vermont Statewillistonobserver.com

No easy answers on labor shortage

It’s a question business owners, economists and government officials have grappled with since the State of Vermont’s state of emergency ended in the spring and the economy ostensibly re-opened after 15 months of pandemic restrictions. Trillions of dollars in federal pandemic relief continues to flow into state and local economies...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Inside Look at the Labor Shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Employers are struggling to find workers all across the country. In fact, to return to normal, some reports say that over 8-million people will need to be hired to fill the empty positions.

