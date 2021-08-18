Byron Buxton heading to St. Paul, though not for rehab assignment — yet

Martinez (knee) began a rehab assignment at Low-A St. Lucie on Sunday, starting right field and playing three innings while going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Sunday's appearance marked Martinez's first game at any level in 2021 after he had been shut down since the spring while recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The Mets plan to deploy Martinez in both corner-outfield spots during his rehab assignment, which will likely last more than a week while he attempts to get his timing back at the plate following his lengthy layoff. Compared to earlier in the season, the Mets are relatively healthy in the outfield and have Pete Alonso locked in at first base, so Martinez likely won't be in line for anything more than a minor role off the big-league bench once he's activated from the 60-day injured list.