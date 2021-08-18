New Music Platform Launch – AVENUEAR

Los Angeles, CA (AUGUST 18, 2021): Startup music venture, AVENUEAR, has announced today the launch of its digital music, a delivery platform where independent artists will have the unique opportunity to submit their music material directly to industry professionals including key A&R executives, producers, publishers, music supervisors, managers, curators, radio DJs, and A-list musicians in real-time. Among these executives include Rodney Jerkins, Jeff Fenster, Ken Komisar, Chris Gotti, Daniel Werner, Jazmine Valencia, DJ Clue, Latin power executive Jonathan Gandarilla “Ganda” and more. (For the full list of all executives click HERE)