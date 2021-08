There’s no better way to get lost in a film than with an action flick. Especially ones that make you second guess reality, have surprise endings, or keep you at the edge of your seat every minute. We’ve composed a list of the top 10 action movies on streaming services right now that will have you entertained for hours. Our list spans many decades and streaming platforms but each will be worth the watch, we can guarantee it. So grab your popcorn, wine, and a blanket and prepare for an epic night in.