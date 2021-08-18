Houston Trial Firm Shakes Up Management Committee With Inclusion of Midcareer Partners

FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli and Portland have teamed up with the International Paralympic Committee and adam&eveDDB to launch a global campaign aimed at putting people with disabilities at the heart of the diversity, equity and inclusion agenda. The coalition of Omnicom agencies is working with the IPC on a pro bono basis to support the campaign’s launch. The initiative, #WeThe15, takes its name from the 15 percent of the global population who have a disability. Supported by a coalition of 20 organizations—including UN Human Rights, UNESCO and the International Disability Alliance, The Valuable 500 and Special Olympics – the campaign launches just ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which mark the start of a 10-year campaign to advance the lives of the 15 percent with disabilities. FleishmanHillard is providing strategic counsel and global media relations support; Porter Novelli has managed all macro influencer and celebrity ambassador outreach; and Portland provided political engagement in a range of markets, including the UK, France, Germany, North America and South East Asia, and led on developing the messaging narrative for the campaign.