Houston Trial Firm Shakes Up Management Committee With Inclusion of Midcareer Partners

By Brenda Sapino Jeffreys
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston trial boutique adds two mid-career women partners to management committee. Firm founder Paul Yetter said having the next generation of lawyers step up into management is important for the firm to last into next generation. Connie Pfeiffer and Tracy LeRoy bring great judgment and perspective to management team, Yetter...

