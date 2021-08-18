Cancel
College Sports

Scott Frost on NCAA investigation: ‘Everything we did was approved by athletic department administration’

By Mark Heim
AL.com
 5 days ago
On the same day news broke that the NCAA was investigating Nebraska, coach Scott Frost said everything done was approved by the athletic department. The NCAA is looking into its football program amid allegations that the staff improperly used analysts and consultants - with the knowledge of Frost. Also, workouts were moved off campus last year during a time when those activities were banned because of the pandemic.

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

