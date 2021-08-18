Cancel
Arch Linux-based Manjaro 21.1.0 'Pahvo' now available with GNOME, Xfce, and KDE Plasma

By Brian Fagioli
Beta News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManjaro is one of the most popular Linux-based desktop operating systems these days, and it's not hard to see why. The distribution is based on the rock-solid Arch, but unlike that distro, Manjaro is very easy to install and use. In other words, it has all the benefits of Arch, but without the hassles and headaches. This makes it a great choice for both Linux experts and beginners. Heck, it will even be used as the OS on an upcoming E-ink tablet.

