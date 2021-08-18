Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Commentary: State needs, and families deserve, better budget

By Alexandra Forter Sirota
carolinacoastonline.com
 7 days ago

Whether we’re Black, white, or brown, we all know what it’s like to see a loved one struggle and to want to do all we can to help. This pandemic taught many of us what it means to be just one layoff or illness or foreclosure away from fearing for our family’s future. But can you imagine what our communities would look like if we had all that we need – where everyone contributes to make our schools, hospitals, parks, and programs all that our families deserve?

www.carolinacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Process#Financial Security#Affordable Housing#State#House#North Carolinians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
PoliticsVirginia Connection Newspapers

Opinion: Commentary: Virginia Legislature Decides on Funds, Addresses Needs

On Aug. 10, the General Assembly completed work in a special session to appropriate federal pandemic funds and elect judges. In March, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). ARPA brought $4.3 billion in unexpected funds to Virginia but required it to be invested in specific areas such as water, sewer and broadband infrastructure to respond to the COVID-19 emergency, address pandemic impacts and provide government services suffering from revenue reductions because of the pandemic. Unlike other counties, Fairfax County received $222 million in direct ARPA funding with similar requirements.
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Commentary: Tennesseans Need to Drive Our Education Policies

Every elected official knows the key to building a strong economy starts with education. Every single child in Tennessee deserves access to a high-quality public education. Local control is the best method to address those issues, and the power to make decisions should reside with those closest to the people. That is a principle held by most conservatives and most Tennesseans. Local school systems know what works or what doesn’t work in their schools. Yes, there has to be accountability for those decisions.
PoliticsHigh Point Enterprise

Still no state budget in sight

When our General Assembly convened Jan. 13 for the 2021 session, they had two main tasks: passing a state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and drawing new districts for congressional, legislative and local governments. In baseball we would say they are batting 0 for 2, a pretty bad average. Meanwhile, we taxpayers are paying almost $850,000 per month for bleacher seats to watch their games.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

NM youth, families deserve solid support system

The appointment of retired Justice Barbara J. Vigil as the new Cabinet secretary of the Children, Youth and Families Department is a welcome change after the department’s recent challenges with distrust and lack of transparency. Yet, regardless of its leadership, our community must ask itself, what will ensure that children and youth in New Mexico are safe and healthy?
Minot, NDJamestown Sun

Port: Labor shortage deserves something better than shallow, partisan analysis

MINOT, N.D. — Earlier this year, in deciding to end participation in a federal program expanding unemployment benefits, many state-level leaders, including Gov. Doug Burgum, argued that it was necessary to get Americans back to work. The expanded benefits obscured the impetus for out-of-work Americans to get a job. Ending...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Tribune-Review

Lori Falce: Italians deserve better than Cuomo's excuses

There are things I knew I had to accept when I married into an Italian famiglia. I had to understand that, despite the fact most people think I am a pretty good cook, my husband would never let me make sauce. Also, that I couldn’t send him to the grocery store for cheese and expect him to come home with a block of cheddar. Nope, he would walk through the door with a mortgage payment’s worth of Parmesan, provolone and mozzarella.
Congress & CourtsMissoulian

Opinion: We deserve better

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines says he is against the bipartisan infrastructure bill because it will increase the federal debt by $256 billion over 10 years. This is the same Senator Daines who voted for the 2017 tax cut bill that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said will increase the federal debt by $1.854 trillion over 10 years. Why this sudden fiscal responsibility, Senator Daines?
Yelm, WANisqually Valley News

Guest Commentary: Special Session Needed to Fix Confusing Police Reform Bills

Editor’s Note: Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, and House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, issued the following statement in response to insistence from Democrats that law enforcement and legislators are overreacting to new laws on policing. Our offices have received emails from people who are not just concerned about...
Iowa StateMessenger

Sand frustrated by state budget

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand believes the watchdog within his office has woken up from its nap, so to speak. And the dog has been barking over things like the state budget. “I ran on the idea that we needed to wake up the watchdog and we are doing that,” Sand said on Tuesday at City Square Park, 424 Central Ave. “In Allamakee County, I had a guy who has been a state employee for 24 years say he’s never seen more middle managers and bureaucrats worried about the state Auditor’s office. I think that’s a good thing.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Trillions and trillions: The Senate’s budget package deserves passage in some form

The U.S. Senate’s $3.5 trillion budget resolution, a framework yet to be fleshed out, is brimming with calls for worthy investments. It calls for adding dental, vision and hearing benefits to Medicare. Making two-year community college free. Creating the first-ever federal family and medical leave benefit, to finally end the unconscionable, embarrassing and anti-family that doesn’t guarantee a ...
Congress & Courtsyoursun.com

LETTER: Our senators would not help Floridians

The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Florida a “C” grade on our infrastructure report card. Those of us who live here and travel around the state wouldn’t disagree with that mediocre grade. The infrastructure bill recently passed by the Senate with 69 votes, including 19 Republicans, would begin the...
Labor Issuescommonwealthmagazine.org

Human service workers deserve better pay

HUMAN SERVICES professionals were among the essential workers as the COVID-19 pandemic bore down on our region and nation a little over a year ago. These employees, who care for some of our Commonwealth’s most vulnerable residents, were unable to work remotely or transition to Zoom meetings. Those working in...
Labor Issuesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Commentary: Gig drivers deserve workplace rights

Tech giants like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash may soon be knocking on people’s doors — but it won’t be to deliver a meal or a ride. Instead, they’ll be asking for help in their effort to knee-cap protections for the gig workers they employ. This is what they did last...
Duluth, MNBemidji Pioneer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our communities deserve better

We are already into August and one of the best parts of summer is outdoor events like music in the park. However, I was recently shocked to see that the city of Duluth approved a concert to raise funds for a Line 3 pipeline protest group. Ever since construction on...
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Latinos deserve better representation than this

To the editor -- When it comes to Yakima city politics there is not an elected official who represents Latinos and knows what they are doing. Eliana has yet to bring up a good policy for the people. If you look at the two Latino candidates for City Council, you see that they do not know what local government does but both focus on the national issues, which they do not have any power over. Danny was asked what the City Council does in an interview and he said he wasn’t quite sure. Edgar is just a puppet for the crazy Jason White crew. The younger guy was at least informed.
Politicstucson.com

Letter: "Welfare Queens" Bow to Gov. Ducey

Remember how mad we got about "welfare queens," the women Ronald Reagan claimed were using federal dollars for nefarious reasons instead of supporting their own children? Well, those gals have nothin' on Doug Ducey!. Our governor wants to use taxpayer money, not to protect kids, but to enhance his appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy