Commentary: State needs, and families deserve, better budget
Whether we’re Black, white, or brown, we all know what it’s like to see a loved one struggle and to want to do all we can to help. This pandemic taught many of us what it means to be just one layoff or illness or foreclosure away from fearing for our family’s future. But can you imagine what our communities would look like if we had all that we need – where everyone contributes to make our schools, hospitals, parks, and programs all that our families deserve?www.carolinacoastonline.com
