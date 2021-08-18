Commentary: State needs, and families deserve, better budget

To the editor -- When it comes to Yakima city politics there is not an elected official who represents Latinos and knows what they are doing. Eliana has yet to bring up a good policy for the people. If you look at the two Latino candidates for City Council, you see that they do not know what local government does but both focus on the national issues, which they do not have any power over. Danny was asked what the City Council does in an interview and he said he wasn’t quite sure. Edgar is just a puppet for the crazy Jason White crew. The younger guy was at least informed.