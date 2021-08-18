Cancel
Cameron County, TX

Workforce Solutions to host RGV job fair

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 5 days ago
Courtesy: Pixabay

Workforce Solutions Cameron in partnership with Workforce Solutions Lower Rio and Rio Grande Valley Partnership will host the RGV Regional Job Fair Thursday in both McAllen and Brownsville.

For McAllen, the event will take place at the Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Brownsville the event will take place at the Events Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The job fair will feature more than 120 employers from major cities in the RGV who are looking to fill the more than 5,000 positions available.

Employers that will be at the events include Rich Products Corporation, CPEP Inc DBA Port Fabricators, Harlingen Medical Center, SATA USA Inc., Steelcoast Company, DHR Health Brownsville, Pronto Insurance, VTX1 companies, SPI Management Co. DBA Isla Grand Beach Resort, FPS Staffing, Clean Scapes-Austin LLC, International Cooling Tower, Rhodes Enterprises, Maximus, Homewood Suites Brownsville, Liberty Tax, Valley Baptist Medical Center, Keppel Amfels, Funeraria del Angel, WellMed, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Valley Day and Night Clinic, City of Brownsville, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and more.

The event is sponsored by the City of Brownsville, VTX1 Companies, UTRGV, UT Health Rio Grande Valley, DHR Health, Magic Valley Electric Cooperative, Atlas, Arca Continental, Coca Cola Southwest Beverages and Valley Grande Institute.

Workforce Solutions Cameron is the local workforce partnership organization devoted to promoting and supporting a workforce structure that provides employers and individuals of Cameron County the opportunity to achieve and sustain economic prosperity, the official website reads.

“As our local economy begins to rebound from the pandemic, I urge all jobseekers, and especially veterans, to take advantage of these opportunities to explore new careers and re-join the Cameron County workforce,” Pat Hobbs, executive director of Workforce Solutions Cameron, said in a previous interview.

“Please be assured that Workforce Solutions Cameron will be here to assist you in your search for a better quality of life.”

