6 things to know about Saturday's Criterium Festival
EDWARDSVILLE — The 11th annual Busey Bank Rotary Criterium Festival rolls into town Saturday with some notable changes. The event is from 3 to 11 p.m. in downtown Edwardsville and features a series of high-speed professional and amateur bicycle races in addition to a running event, free kid’s races, a kid’s zone, an entertainment zone complete with live music, food and beverages, and an open container perimeter.www.theintelligencer.com
