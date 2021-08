Reddit penny stocks can be a great option for those looking for short-term volatility in the market. Rising to fame in the past year, investors on Reddit have come together to find penny stocks that could have potential. And there are a few pros and cons when it comes to using this strategy. But before we get into that, let’s talk about what Reddit penny stocks are. If you’re unfamiliar, Reddit is a social media platform that allows for communities to come together on various ‘Subreddits’.