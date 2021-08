The San Diego Padres shocked the baseball world Monday afternoon when they made a change to their coaching staff. The Padres have slipped in the race for the NL West, falling 13.5 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants and 11 games back of the second-place Dodgers. To make matters worse, they’re not even one of the two current NL Wild Card teams. Is it time to panic? At this point in the season, yes.