Rockford, IL

Rockford Police welcome students back to school with fist bumps

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A yearly tradition returned for the first day of class at one Rockford school. Rockford Police lined the entrance to All Saints Catholic Academy waving to the kids and giving fist bumps. The students looked forward to seeing the officers. Teachers say the first few days back are important for the kids to catch up with friends and their activities. Rose Beaman says the students have no issue wearing masks.

