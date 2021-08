The chemistry between Derek Carr and his receivers was really shining in Southern California. The quarterback made some good throws to Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, Zay Jones and Henry Ruggs III, to name a few, during the Raiders' joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams defense has two returning All-Pro players in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, who made their presence felt throughout the practice. Nevertheless, the offense was still able to put together a strong showing against a stingy defense. Carr was vocal after practice of how much he enjoyed the chance of competing at a high level against LA.