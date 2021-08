The two lead attorneys in the Deshaun Watson case naturally agree on very little - now including whether the FBI is investigating the embattled Houston Texans QB. “Let’s be clear, when somebody comes into your office on the 73rd floor of the Chase Tower, whether they’re the FDA or the FBI, it’s a big deal,'' Buzbee told Amy Dash, of the League of Justice, CBS Sports Radio and Fox Sports Radio. "Well, it was the FBI.''