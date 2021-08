A 59-year-old woman is expected to recover from a gunshot wound suffered when shots were fired into four homes in the 6500 block of Brown Street late Friday night. St. Joseph police say the woman was the only one wounded in the shooting that took place after 11 o’clock Friday night. A shot fired into the house hit her foot while she sat on her couch. She was taken to the Mosaic Life Care hospital in St. Joseph with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.