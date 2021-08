A standoff involving a police SWAT unit at a Downers Grove motel ended peacefully early Monday morning with two people detained by police, authorities said. Downers Grove police said the standoff began after officers were called at 4 a.m. to the motel at 1113 Butterfield Road in response to a reported battery. They arrived to find an injured person who stated that he had been struck in a room by an individual who was possibly armed with a weapon, police said.