A motel in Bethany has closed after it was discovered an individual with Legionnaires’ disease stayed there in July. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it received notification that an individual diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease had stayed at the Quality Inn and Suites in Bethany in mid-July. It isn’t known whether the hotel was the source of the illness, but tests of the pool, spa, and the potable water system indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria. A thorough cleaning of the motel is underway.