Severe Weather Statement issued for Juniata, Mifflin by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Juniata; Mifflin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MIFFLIN AND NORTH CENTRAL JUNIATA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central Pennsylvania.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0