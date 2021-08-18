Cancel
Charlotte, NC

NoDa’s Neighborhood Theatre to require vaccination or negative test

By Mark Becker, wsoctv.com
Posted by 
 5 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Like most music venues, the Neighborhood Theatre in NoDa was closed for more than a year during the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

The venue was able to reopen in June, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, management is taking extra precautions to try and stay open.

Beginning Friday, the venue will require concertgoers to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend any performance.

Channel 9′s Mark Becker talked to Gregg McCraw of MaxxMusic who books the artists for the venue.

©2021 Cox Media Group

