NoDa’s Neighborhood Theatre to require vaccination or negative test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Like most music venues, the Neighborhood Theatre in NoDa was closed for more than a year during the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

[ ALSO READ: Charlotte concerts you need to know about ]

The venue was able to reopen in June, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, management is taking extra precautions to try and stay open.

Beginning Friday, the venue will require concertgoers to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend any performance.

Channel 9′s Mark Becker talked to Gregg McCraw of MaxxMusic who books the artists for the venue.

>> Watch the video at the top of this page to find out why McCraw and the staff decided to make these requirements.

(WATCH: Charlotte indoor mask mandate takes effect Aug. 18)

©2021 Cox Media Group