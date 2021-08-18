Cancel
Environment

How the Climate Crisis Could Further Destabilize North Korea | Opinion

By Catherine Dill and Alexandra Naegele
Newsweek
 5 days ago
From wildfires to floods, the impact of such events can extend far beyond the areas that are directly affected.

Related
WorldDaily Beast

He Was Kim Jong Un’s Party Pal. Now He Rots in a Chinese Prison.

Michael Spavor, the spirited Canadian who twice finessed visits of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang—including for a birthday bash with leader Kim Jong Un—was sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison last week. The crime for which Spavor was found guilty, after having been held virtually incommunicado since December 2018, was to have spilled state secrets, including pictures, to a former Canadian diplomat who’s also been jailed all this time.
Foreign PolicyBoston Herald

Kirk: China, Russia, N. Korea exploiting U.S. freedom

The United States is an easy target for America’s enemies and critics. Taking advantage of the extraordinary freedom they have in the U.S., foes near and far spread their views, supporting and opposing candidates, gaining access to faculties and think tanks, influencing political life and infiltrating government offices and agencies as well as private business.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Posted by
WDBO

Biden's special envoy urges North Korea to return to talks

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea said Monday he’s ready to meet his North Korean counterparts “anywhere and at any time” as he held discussions with South Korean officials over stalled nuclear talks with the North. Sung Kim’s visit to Seoul...
Worldinvesting.com

U.S. envoy says no hostile intent toward North Korea, calls for talks

SEOUL (Reuters) -The United States does not have hostile intent toward Pyongyang and is open to meeting any time and any place, Washington's special envoy for North Korea said on Monday during a visit to South Korea. Sung Kim arrived in Seoul on Saturday for a four-day visit. The visit...
Worldhawaiitelegraph.com

US, South Korea Envoys Discuss Jump-starting Talks with North Korea

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - The U.S. special envoy for North Korea was scheduled to meet his South Korean counterpart on Monday, as the two allies look for ways to entice Pyongyang back to talks over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. Sung Kim arrived in Seoul on Saturday for...

