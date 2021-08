Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 is already available for purchase. It comes in two different models. The vanilla Galaxy Watch 4 features a design that will most likely appeal to athletes and anyone who loves doing sports or any kind of physical activity. It comes in two sizes, a 44mm and a 40mm option starting at $115 on any of four different color options that include Black, Green, Silver, and Pink Gold, which also come with a matching color sport band. Then we have the more elegant Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic that’s available in Black and Silver in 42mm and 46mm options.