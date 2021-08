For the third year in a row, Style readers have deemed Jackson Ward’s Mama J’s the Best Southern Food in all the land – or, at least, in the city of Richmond. Since 2009 this family-owned and -operated spot has been serving up comfort food like fried chicken, pork chops, candied yams, collards – you know, all the good stuff. Mama J’s decided to shut down indoor dining during the pandemic and today the restaurant is still only open for to-go and delivery: Order over the phone or online.