Report: ESPN expected to replace 'First Take' co-star with rotation of guest analysts

It’s been obvious for a while now that ESPN’s First Take duo of Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman weren’t exactly keen on each other for whatever reason(s). Now with word that Max Kellerman is on his way out of the show and Stephen A. will be hosting new debate partners on a daily basis instead of straight up replacing Max with a longterm partner. While Smith has kept mum on the rumors and developments over at First Take, he did give The Morning Hustle his feelings on the pending departure and assured them that talk of a personal beef between the two was an “absolute lie.”