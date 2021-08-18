Report: ESPN expected to replace 'First Take' co-star with rotation of guest analysts
Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and debates on ESPN’s “First Take.” However, his days arguing with current co-star Max Kellerman appear to be numbered. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Kellerman is expected to soon be removed from “First Take,” although that won’t signal the end of his time with the company. Marchand added that Kellerman is “likely to have an increased role on ESPN Radio and potentially his own TV show.”www.saturdaydownsouth.com
