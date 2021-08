Another major position change has occurred on the Ole Miss roster. Sophomore LeDarrius Cox, who had been a defensive lineman for the entirety of his college career, has been moved to the offensive line. It is believed the move took place during Saturday's practice. Cox is the second Rebel big man to move positions in the course of the last week. Last week, the Ole Miss Spirit reported that former offensive lineman Jalen Cunningham had made the move to defensive tackle.